Chamberlain College restructures to include health care education programs

DOWNERS GROVE -- Chamberlain College of Nursing officials announced it will broaden its scope of health care education with the establishment of Chamberlain University and the launch of a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program. Under the new Chamberlain University structure, the pre- and post-licensure nursing degree programs will fall under the existing College of Nursing, while the Master of Public Health program will be a part of a new College of Health Professions.

Chamberlain University builds upon the legacy of Chamberlain College of Nursing and fulfills a vision of extending its mission to educate, empower and embolden diverse health care professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities and nations.

"For more than 125 years, Chamberlain College of Nursing has worked to transform health care through the preparation of extraordinary nurses," said Susan Groenwald, Ph.D., RN, ANEF, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. "The establishment of Chamberlain University and the College of Health Professions is a natural evolution of our vision and will benefit our students and society.

Chamberlain's new MPH degree program enhances the continued focus of providing health and wellness education, improving health care policy and collaborating with others to achieve a culture of health through interdisciplinary collaboration and making health a shared value across communities. The degree program is appropriate for licensed and nonlicensed professionals with a minimum of a bachelor's degree and with an interest in improving the overall health and wellness of entire communities.

"By broadening our focus from nursing to multidisciplinary health care professions, we strive to build a culture of health, equipping extraordinary health professionals with the values, behaviors and knowledge base required not only to succeed but drive health care forward," said Kia James, EdD, MPH, RN, MPH program director at Chamberlain University's College of Health Professions.

The MPH degree program is a 42-credit-hour degree program including practicum fieldwork. The program may be completed in as few as two years of full-time study. Chamberlain is now accepting applications for the new multidisciplinary MPH degree program and classes will start July 2017. The College of Health Professions will add two certificate programs in global and public health in the near future.

We are excited about Chamberlain's future and are looking forward to playing a bigger role in helping transform health care in local and global