updated: 4/28/2017 3:53 PM

My Place hotel coming to North Aurora

  • My Place, an extended stay hotel chain, is building a 63-room hotel in North Aurora.

Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

My Place, an extended stay hotel chain, is building its first Illinois location in North Aurora.

My Place will start construction in late May and open for business later this year at Randall Crossings, at Randall and Orchard roads, said Ed Roberts, principal in N.A. Lodging, a group of local investors who also own commercial real estate holdings in the suburbs.

"We developed this land years ago and because of the growth in manufacturing near I-88 and a feasibility study, we were encouraged to build a hotel for extended stay use," Roberts said. "There isn't an extended stay hotel in North Aurora and the nearest one is in Naperville."

My Place, based in Aberdeen, South Dakota, was co-founded in 2012 by Chairman and CEO Ron Rivett, co-founder of Super 8 Motels in South Dakota in 1974. The company has 32 My Place branded hotels operating nationwide and 18 more, including North Aurora, are expected to open later this year, said company spokeswoman Ngoc Thach.

The 63-room hotel in North Aurora will offer nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each room will include a kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and full refrigerator.

The pet-friendly property also will have on-site laundry facilities, high-speed internet service and a 24-hour convenience store.

