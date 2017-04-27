Breaking News Bar
 
Business Ledger
updated: 4/27/2017 5:49 PM

Downtown Naperville buildings sell for $10.5 million

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A developer bought several properties in downtown Naperville for $10.5 million.

    A developer bought several properties in downtown Naperville for $10.5 million.
    Courtesy of SVN Chicago Commercial


  • SVN Senior Advisor Tim Franz

 
Kim Mikus
 
 

A developer completed the purchase of several properties in downtown Naperville.

Prominent Naperville developer and investor Samuel L. Rubin, owner of Jefferson Naperville LLC, purchased the portfolio of buildings at 19 to 27 W. Jefferson Avenue for $10.5 million.

The portfolio boasts a retail lineup of Lululemon, Jimmy John's, Adagio Teas, Francesca's Collection and Cold Stone Creamery. Chicago commercial real estate company SVN | Chicago Commercial announced Thursday that it completed the sale of the 15,412-square-foot collection of four retail, office buildings.

SVN Senior Advisor Tim Franz was the sole broker representing the developer based in Santa Monica, California. He said Town Center Holdings Inc., a Texas-based holding company, owned the downtown property prior to the sale.

Franz said he is not sure if Rubin plans to make changes with the property, which was not on the market at the time of purchase. He added that the downtown properties also offer the possibility of additional mixed-use development in the rear of the parcels. Rubin could not be reached for comment.

SVN | Chicago Commercial is a national full-service commercial real estate advisory firm located in downtown Chicago. It is part of SVN International Corp., a full-service commercial real estate franchiser of the SVN brand.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account