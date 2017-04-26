Robert Feder brings media column to Daily Herald

Longtime Chicago area media reporter Robert Feder is bringing his media column to the Daily Herald and its sister publications, the newspaper announced Wednesday.

Feder, who has been reporting on Chicago area media for nearly four decades, will continue to write his daily media blog at RobertFeder.com. His work also will appear in the pages of the Daily Herald and on dailyherald.com as well as the Daily Herald Business Ledger and dhbusinessledger.com.

"Robert is the pre-eminent media reporter in Chicago and the suburbs," said Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen. "His writing is lively and entertaining, his ability to break stories is legendary and his expertise is unmatched. We're excited to work with him. His column is going to be a great addition to the Daily Herald."

Feder spent 28 years covering broadcast media for the Chicago Sun-Times. When he stepped down as television and radio columnist in 2008, the late John Callaway called him "one of the most powerful persons in Chicago broadcasting." Feder launched his media blog the following year and served as media critic for Time Out Chicago and Chicago Public Media's Vocalo Blogs. From 2013 to 2016 his independent blog was licensed by Chicago Tribune Media Group.

"I am thrilled to be able to continue to do the work I love for an organization as great as the Daily Herald," Feder said.

A lifelong resident of the Chicago area, Feder graduated from Niles East High School in Skokie and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. In 2009 he was inducted in the Medill Hall of Achievement. Feder lives with his wife and daughter in Highland Park.