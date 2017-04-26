Plan unveiled to grow DuPage tourism market

At a meeting of the DuPage County Board, the DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled details of its new strategic plan to grow and guide tourism into the future. Prior to the announcement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin declared May 7 -- 13 as National Travel & Tourism Week in the county, in conjunction with a nationwide celebration of the tourism industry and its economic impact.

"We thought National Travel & Tourism Week would be the perfect time to share the details of our new strategic plan," said Beth Marchetti, DCVB executive director. "We've already put some tactics into action, and look forward to collaborating with all of our partners to further develop tourism in DuPage County."

Numbers from the state show that while tourism grew in 2015, DuPage County's market share actually fell slightly. DCVB says that other markets are becoming more competitively aggressive, dedicating more resources to tourism promotion.

The new strategic plan aims to fulfill three general goals -- to grow, prosper and share tourism in DuPage. As such, the plan will maximize partnerships, resources, and opportunities to keep DuPage County a top destination in the state. Tactics are recommended in the plan to maintain DuPage County's strong base in the business market, while building the leisure market. The strategic plan also aims to better position the DCVB as a destination architect by packaging product offerings, including outdoor recreation, exceptional athletic facilities, and DuPage County's unique science laboratories.

"Business generates a lot of activity in this local marketplace, and tourism does as well," said Choose DuPage president and CEO John Carpenter. "So if you have a vibrant tourist economy, businesses benefit from that because of the amenities required for tourism. So they are there to benefit each other -- and because of that, the local consumer wins."

The DCVB board of directors unanimously approved the strategic plan during their April meeting last week. Earlier this year, the Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation joined DCVB. The bureau is also currently in talks to develop a partnership with the Forest Preserve District. The DCVB began the rollout of other measures of the plan early this year, such as strategic hires and a focus on the international market. In a few months it will unveil a rebrand.