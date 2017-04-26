After three-year delay, controversial Menards project resumes in Vernon Hills

hello

Construction of a controversial Menards home improvement store in Vernon Hills has resumed nearly three years after work stalled amid resident protests and a lawsuit.

Along the way, the plan energized a neighborhood and prompted a "Fresh Start" slate of candidates to challenge incumbents for village board and mayor.

But heavy equipment again is plentiful at the northwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Gregg's Parkway, and soon the 25,000 motorists who pass daily will see the two-story, 286,986-square-foot building/garden center take shape.

"The initial site preparation has been completed, and we are now focusing our attention on the utilities and footings," said Jeff Abbott, spokesman for the Eau Claire-Wisconsin-based chain. Walls also are going up for the $10 million project.

Early on, the site was graded, access drives and a detention area built, and underground water, storm and sanitary sewers installed. But work went no further as legal action ensued.

Menard Inc. approached Vernon Hills in the fall of 2013 about building a larger store to replace one it had closed along Route 60 in Mundelein.

Nine months of review and adjustments followed, as residents in the upscale Gregg's Landing neighborhood abutting the 18-acre site questioned the size and height of the building, traffic impacts, landscaping and other aspects.

Village officials in July 2014 approved the plan with 44 conditions, in part shaped by discussion with neighbors.

Three months later, resident David Oppenheim established buildsomethingspecial.com and organized a suit against Menards, the village and Bradford Real Estate Services Corp., saying the store was not a permitted use on the site and the village violated its own guidelines by approving it.

A Lake County judge eventually ruled the residents didn't have standing to challenge the project. The case was on appeal when it was settled last December. Terms were not disclosed.

Vernon Hills doesn't have a village property tax and relies heavily on its commercial base for its revenues.

"Menards will generate about $600,000 a year for the community in sales tax," Mayor Roger Byrne said during his State of the Village speech in March. "Without the sales tax (income) we couldn't have done as many projects as we have in town without going to referendum."

Oppenheim was on the "Fresh Start" slate and elected earlier this month to a 2-year term as village trustee. He'll be sworn in Tuesday with fellow slate member Craig Takaoka, who won a 4-year seat.

"Yes, I have moved on. I fought the fight. I did what I could," Oppenheim said. "Now I feel like the whole community will have a voice (other) than just the people they've known in the past."

Menards has all necessary approvals and permits to finish construction, according to Building Commissioner Mike Atkinson. A Chase Bank branch also is under construction on one of the outlots, he added.

Abbott said there is no timeline but Menards hopes to be open sometime in 2018.

@dhmickzawislak