Women's business group names Masi president-elect

CHICAGO -- The board of directors for the National Association of Women Business Owners Chicago Chapter has appointed Jennifer Masi its president-elect.

Masi, principal of Chicago-based Torque Digital, will be installed as president on July 1.

A graduate of the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Masi launched her career as an award-winning designer and art director, eventually opening a boutique design firm called Flutter. As she added staff and clients, In 2013, Flutter merged with Torque, a branding and digital marketing agency owned by Masi's husband and brother-in-law. Masi oversees creative services, human resources and new client acquisition. She also contributes to new business and key client relationships.

She has been a NAWBO member for eight years and a board member for three,

"I'm a strong advocate for women and women-owned businesses, but I don't have all the answers," said Masi. "None of us do. That's why we lean on and mentor each other. NAWBO members understand that and give to each other even though we are all extremely busy -- in our businesses, in our homes and in our communities."

NAWBO's 2017 Achievement Luncheon, an annual NAWBO event planned for Monday, May 1, features keynote speaker Melody Spann Cooper, chairman of Midway Broadcasting Corp., the parent company of Chicago radio stations WVON and WRLL. Spann Cooper's speech, "A Girlfriend's Guide for Closing the Deal," offers valuable lessons for women leaders on how to walk away from the table with exactly what they want and why women in business are poised to do so like never before.

For more information about NAWBO's 2017 Achievement Luncheon, visit https://www.nawbo.org/chicago/events/2017-achievement-luncheon