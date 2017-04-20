Lewis University inaugurates Livingston as president

ROMEOVILLE -- Lewis University recently inaugurated its 10th president, Dr. David J. Livingston.

Nearly 50 presidents and delegates from other colleges and universities were in attendance, as well as Lewis University board of trustee members, De La Salle Christian Brothers, current students, faculty, staff, alumni, benefactors, Livingston family members and friends.

During the ceremony, Brother Gustavo Ramirez Barba, FSC, General Councilor for Association and Mission for the Brothers of the Christian Schools headquartered in Rome, Italy, presented Livingston with the De La Salle Medallion which was blessed by Pope Francis.

"I believe that Lewis University is well positioned to deliver a meaningful and pragmatic education for our time," said Livingston during his inaugural address. "It is not enough that we educate students to learn a profession; we must prepare them for the professions we cannot imagine today."

Livingston offered four concepts -- conversation, master learner, experiential learning and freedom -- to describe how a contemporary education may help people navigate the changing world.

Livingston brought more than 15 years of academic and leadership experience to Lewis University when he assumed the role of president on July 1, 2016. Livingston previously led Lourdes University as president. Prior to that experience, he served Mercyhurst University for 16 years in various diverse capacities, including president of the Faculty Senate and vice president for Advancement. Prior to joining the Mercyhurst community, he taught religious studies at Loyola Academy High School in Wilmette, Vanderbilt University in Nashville, University of St. Francis in Joliet, Joliet Catholic Academy and Loyola University of Chicago.

A native of Dundee, he received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Augustana College; his master's degree in theology from Loyola University, and his doctoral degree in theology from Vanderbilt University.