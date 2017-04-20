Donnell Investment hires LeBuhn as research analyst

McDonnell Investment Management, an Oakbrook Terrace-based fixed income asset manager, announced James LeBuhn has joined the firm as vice president-senior fixed income analyst.

LeBuhn will provide credit research on municipal bonds, concentrating his analysis on the health care sector. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, He brings a wealth of experience to the team in the areas of forward looking credit analysis and relative value assessment.

Prior to joining McDonnell, Mr. LeBuhn served as Senior Director, Sector Head, U.S. Public Finance for Fitch Ratings in Chicago, Illinois. In that role, he led the nonprofit health care and higher education analytical team with respect to ensuring sector compliance with analytical policies and procedures. In addition, he directed the team in the development and updating of rating criteria and produced special reports and commentary. His work also involved serving as chairman on a majority of health care committees.

"Jim LeBuhn's extensive credit analytical background, particularly in the health care space, will strengthen the investment team decision-making capability. His focus on the health care sector will enable McDonnell to further identify opportunities in one of the largest and most dynamic segments of the muni market today," said Mark Giura, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at McDonnell. "McDonnell remains committed to ensuring that it has the necessary credit research depth and expertise to meet our client investment objectives."