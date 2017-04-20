Breaking News Bar
 
Business Ledger
updated: 4/20/2017 8:50 AM

Donnell Investment hires LeBuhn as research analyst

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

McDonnell Investment Management, an Oakbrook Terrace-based fixed income asset manager, announced James LeBuhn has joined the firm as vice president-senior fixed income analyst.

LeBuhn will provide credit research on municipal bonds, concentrating his analysis on the health care sector. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, He brings a wealth of experience to the team in the areas of forward looking credit analysis and relative value assessment.

Prior to joining McDonnell, Mr. LeBuhn served as Senior Director, Sector Head, U.S. Public Finance for Fitch Ratings in Chicago, Illinois. In that role, he led the nonprofit health care and higher education analytical team with respect to ensuring sector compliance with analytical policies and procedures. In addition, he directed the team in the development and updating of rating criteria and produced special reports and commentary. His work also involved serving as chairman on a majority of health care committees.

"Jim LeBuhn's extensive credit analytical background, particularly in the health care space, will strengthen the investment team decision-making capability. His focus on the health care sector will enable McDonnell to further identify opportunities in one of the largest and most dynamic segments of the muni market today," said Mark Giura, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at McDonnell. "McDonnell remains committed to ensuring that it has the necessary credit research depth and expertise to meet our client investment objectives."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account