updated: 4/19/2017 8:45 AM

Kimberly-Clark names Hub Group Carrier of the Year

Globe Newswire

OAK BROOK -- Transportation management company Hub Group recently received the 2016 Carrier of the Year award from Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark's Carrier of the Year award is presented annually to one of the company's North American truckload or intermodal transportation providers. The carrier selection is based on achieving high marks in six categories: Service, Pricing, Capacity, Ease of Doing Business, Financial Health and Innovation/Partnership. This is the second time Hub Group has received this award.

"We are very proud to receive this honor and be recognized for attaining and exceeding the rigorous service levels established by Kimberly-Clark. It's rewarding to support their intricate network and deliver value and cost savings through our multimodal solutions and industry expertise," said Donald Maltby, Hub Group President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We have an amazing, service-focused team and Hub Group Trucking has some of the best drivers in the industry -- this award is for them," said Maltby.

