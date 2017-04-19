Caterpillar picks Deerfield for global HQ

Caterpillar Inc. said Wednesday it will move its new global headquarters to Deerfield.

Caterpillar reached a multiyear leasing agreement with Corporate 500 office park. The company expects about 100 employees to relocate this year, with about 300 people in the new headquarters when fully operational in mid-2018.

"Following a thorough site selection process, we chose this location because it is approximately a 20-minute drive to O'Hare airport and convenient to the city of Chicago via commuter train, achieving our goal to be more accessible to our global customers, dealers and employees," said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby. "This site gives our employees many options to live in either an urban or suburban environment. We know we have to compete for the best talent to grow our company, and this location will appeal to our diverse, global team, today and in the future."

Deerfield and the company's growing Digital & Analytics Hub in Chicago's downtown Merchandise Mart, which opened in 2016, add to Caterpillar's 60-year presence in the Chicago-area.

"We are pleased that Caterpillar selected our community as the location for its new global headquarters," said Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal. "Caterpillar joins several other well-known national and international companies who enjoy the amenities and ease of access to transportation that Deerfield has to offer."