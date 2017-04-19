Aspen Dental opens in Bloomingdale, Algonquin

Aspen Dental has opened two new locations at 444 Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale and 1462 S. Randall Road in Algonquin.

The Bloomingdale office is led by Dr. Abigail Brier, who received her doctor of dental medicine degree at Temple University. The Algonquin office is led by Dr. Rashi Arora, who received her doctor of dental surgery degree from Oklahoma University. Dr. Brier, Dr. Arora and their respective teams will provide dental services ranging from dentures and preventive care to general dentistry and restoration.

The two offices are among 25 Aspen Dental practices in Illinois. Aspen Dental offices offer patient-friendly programs and services that make it easier for people to get the dental care they need.

The offices will be open extended hours, including evenings and select Saturdays, so that patients can see the dentist at a time that works best for their schedule. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.

To make an appointment, call the Bloomingdale office at (630) 387-9764 or the Algonquin office at (847) 346-1621 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633), or visit www.aspendental.com.