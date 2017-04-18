UL to offer workshop at The Quality Show

ROSEMONT -- Underwriters Laboratories will be offering a half day workshop during The Quality Show, set for Oct. 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

The workshop will be held Oct. 24, immediately preceding the opening of the trade show. The Quality Show is the only

trade show focused exclusively on quality manufacturing and will offer engineers and managers responsible for quality in the manufacturing process two high-profile keynotes and an interactive trade show floor with dozens of education sessions and networking opportunities.

The trade show will open at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at and will run through Oct. 26.

Instructional topics during the workshop will focus on UL's Additive Manufacturing training program and will address product safety issues, design validation factors, creating an assessment strategy, and quality and safety assessment of material suppliers. The cost to attend the workshop is $400, which includes access to The Quality Show, and attendees to the workshop will receive a certificate of completion.

The show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com