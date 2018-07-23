Breaking News Bar
 
Melbourne Victory confirms negotiations with Japan's Honda

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has confirmed his club is interested in signing Japan international Keisuke Honda to a marquee deal in Australia's A-League.

The 32-year-old Honda retired from international football after the World Cup in Russia and has been in talks since with the Victory, who are A-League champions.

In a radio interview Monday, Muscat said he couldn't comment on any aspect of negotiations with Honda but added "you can read between the lines."

He says any decision on a marquee player would be football-based and not promotional but "when Honda's name was floated not only was I interested, I think everyone was interested because he's still got a lot of football (left) and he can add something in terms of football to our competition."

Honda moved from AC Milan to Mexican club Pachuca last year.

Victory will kick off its domestic season on Oct. 20 against Melbourne City.

