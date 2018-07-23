Breaking News Bar
 
Benfica drawn to play Fenerbahce in Champs League qualifiers

Associated Press
NYON, Switzerland -- Two-time European champion Benfica has been drawn against Fenerbahce in the Champions League third qualifying round.

As runner-up in the Portuguese league last season, Benfica fell into the qualifying rounds because Russia's league is now ranked more highly and has three entries.

Spartak Moscow, which placed third in Russia last season, was drawn Monday to play PAOK Thessaloniki or Basel, which play their second qualifying round games this week and next.

Four-time European champion Ajax must beat Sturm Graz to play Standard Liege in the third qualifying round.

Also, Celtic or Rosenborg will take on AEK Athens, and Slavia Prague meets Dynamo Kiev.

First-leg games are played Aug. 7-8, and return games are Aug. 14.

Winners advance to the Champions League playoff round.

