Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 7/23/2018 7:00 AM

Parma gets 5-point penalty, Calaio banned 2 years

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROME -- Parma has retained its Serie A status but will start the new season with a five-point deduction, while forward Emanuele Calaio has been banned for two years for what the Italian football federation deemed to be attempted match-fixing.

Calaio was also fined 20,000 euros ($23,000) on Monday after sending suspect text messages to an opposing player prior to the final match of the Serie B season in May, with Parma needing to beat Spezia to secure automatic promotion.

Calaio sent four messages on WhatsApp to Spezia defender Filippo De Col, encouraging him not to try too hard and said the same to his teammate Claudio Terzi.

The last message said he was joking and Calaio insists that was all it was.

Parma won 2-0 to finish in second place and return to top flight just three years after being declared bankrupt.

It became the first Italian club to earn three successive promotions, in what was seen as a fairytale rise back to the top.

The club announced it will appeal.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account