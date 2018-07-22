Breaking News Bar
 
Man slain, 6 wounded during Chicago neighborhood shooting

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- One man has been killed and six other people wounded after shots were fired at the group in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The victims were gathered around a park bench about 9:40 p.m. Saturday when four men approached them and started shooting.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other men were listed in critical condition at hospitals.

Police say the victims range in age from 22 to 47. No arrests have been made.

Two other people were killed Saturday and 11 more wounded in more than a half-dozen other shootings across the city.

