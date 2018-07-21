Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 7/21/2018 1:29 PM

Michael Stich, Helena Sukova inducted into tennis hall

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, smiles during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, smiles during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, right, speaks as Hall of Fame President Stan Smith listens during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, right, speaks as Hall of Fame President Stan Smith listens during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, smiles at a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, smiles at a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany, laugh with Stan Smith, middle, during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany, laugh with Stan Smith, middle, during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany, react as they are introduced by Stan Smith, middle, at a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.

    Tennis Hall of Fame inductees Helena Sukova, of Czech Republic, and Michael Stich, of Germany, react as they are introduced by Stan Smith, middle, at a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

 
By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press
 
 

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Michael Stich and Helena Sukova have been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

They were enshrined Saturday during a ceremony on Newport's grass center court outside the hall.

Stich won Wimbledon in 1991 and a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in doubles with German countryman Boris Becker, also a Hall of Famer.

The 49-year-old Stich said he is "so proud and honored to be a part of the family."

Hall of Famer Jim Courier told the crowd that "the beauty of his game is what really sticks with me."

Sukova, a 53-year-old Czech, captured 14 Grand Slam doubles crowns - nine in women's, five in mixed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account