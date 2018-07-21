Illinois National Guard troops return from Afghanistan

PEORIA, Ill. -- Around 40 Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers based in Peoria have returned home from Afghanistan.

A Friday statement from the Illinois National Guard Friday said the soldiers made their way back over the last two weeks.

They are from Company B, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment. Its soldiers were mobilized to Afghanistan last August. Some operated out of Bagram Airfield and others from the Kandahar Airfield.

The 238th participated in air-assault, VIP-transport and aerial-resupply missions. They were augmented by more than 40 soldiers from the South Carolina Army National Guard and more than a dozen active-duty Army soldiers.

All were under the command of Maj. Andrew Hager of Hanna City, Illinois. Hager says company air crews and mechanics were involved in more challenging missions drawing on three previous combat rotations.