Cooling towers disinfected after bacteria at state building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Officials say cooling towers at an office building at the Illinois State Capitol complex are being disinfected after a marginal amount of legionella bacteria was detected.

The Illinois Secretary of State's office sent a memo Thursday saying the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease was detected in a cooling tower of the Stratton Building.

The update comes amid continued testing throughout the Capitol Complex and other buildings operated by the Secretary of State's office. Tests have been taking place since the possible presence of legionella bacteria was detected in the Illinois State Armory in early January.

Other Capitol Complex cooling towers have tested negative for the presence of legionella. The state says water quality remains at acceptable levels.

Legionnaires' is a severe form of pneumonia caused by water-borne bacteria.

