updated: 7/20/2018 11:39 AM

Revelations of US cardinal sex abuse force pope's hand

  • FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop emeritus Theodore McCarrick after the Midday Prayer of the Divine with more than 300 U.S. Bishops at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. Revelations that the most respected U.S. cardinal repeatedly sexually abused both boys and adult seminarians has raised questions about who in the Catholic Church hierarchy knew, and what Pope Francis is going to do about it. If the accusations against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick bear out, will Francis revoke his title of cardinal, sanction him to a lifetime of prayer or even defrock him, the expected sanction if McCarrick were a mere priest? (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File)

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick prays during the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual fall assembly in Baltimore. Revelations that the most respected U.S. cardinal repeatedly sexually abused both boys and adult seminarians has raised questions about who in the Catholic Church hierarchy knew, and what Pope Francis is going to do about it. If the accusations against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick bear out, will Francis revoke his title of cardinal, sanction him to a lifetime of prayer or even defrock him, the expected sanction if McCarrick were a mere priest?

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
 
 

VATICAN CITY -- Revelations that the most respected U.S. cardinal repeatedly sexually abused both boys and adult seminarians have raised questions about who in the Catholic Church hierarchy knew, and what Pope Francis is going to do about it.

If the accusations against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick bear out - including a new case reported Friday involving an 11-year-old boy - will Francis revoke his title of cardinal? Sanction him to a lifetime of penance and prayer? Or even defrock him, the expected sanction if McCarrick were a mere priest?

The matter is on the desk of the pope, who has already spent the better part of 2018 dealing with a child sex abuse, adult gay sex and cover-up scandal in Chile that was so vast the entire bishops conference offered to resign.

