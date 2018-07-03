Derrick White continues strong play, Spurs top Hawks 103-81

hello

San Antonio Spurs forward Chimezie Metu (10) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, left, defends during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Jaylen Morris, left, guards San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs' Jeff Ledbetter, left, steals the ball from Atlanta Hawks' Jock Landale, right, during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs center Amida Brimah (37) looks at the scoreboard after sitting on the bench during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson, left, drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeffrey Carroll during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., right, scores over Los Angeles Lakers forward Johnathan Williams during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Demarcus Holland, left, pulls the ball away from Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., left, drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Associated Press

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, guards Los Angeles Lakers center Moritz Wagner during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Utah Jazz center Diamond Stone (50) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Thomas Wilder (16) goes to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ivan Rabb (10) defends during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., left, defends against Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., rear, defends against Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, right, during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) guards Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Things are coming a little easier this summer for Derrick White.

White, the 29th pick in last year's draft, is off to a fast start in the NBA Summer League. He scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a lopsided 103-81 victory over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-4 point guard, who played in 17 games last season for the Spurs, also had nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks in an impressive all-around performance.

"I am just feeling more comfortable this year," White said. "I am learning what works and what I need to do to be successful."

White continued his solid play from the night before, when he had 22 points and seven rebounds in the Spurs' 92-76 loss to the Utah Jazz.

White is vying for more playing this season, especially with Kawhi Leonard's future with the Spurs uncertain.

Young, this year's No. 5 overall pick, continued to struggle in Utah, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting. In two games the former Oklahoma star is just 9 of 36 from the field, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range. Young had three assists and three turnovers.

Young averaged 27.4 points last season for the Sooners.

SPURS 103, HAWKS 81

Jeff Ledbetter had 16 points and three 3-pointers, and Amida Brimah had eight points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio (1-1). The Spurs rested first-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV.

John Collins had 19 points and first-round pick Omari Spellman had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (0-2).

HEAT 89, LAKERS 74

Derrick Jones Jr. had 21 points and Duncan Robinson added 19 to lead the Heat (1-1). Lakers first-round draft picks Svi Mykhailiuk had 12 points and Moritz Wagner had eight points and five turnovers. Los Angeles is 0-2.

GRIZZLIES 95, JAZZ 92

Wayne Seldon and Kobi Simmons each had 20 points. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds after a dominating performance the night before when he scored 29 points on eight 3-pointers for Memphis (2-0).

The Jazz (1-1) rested first-round pick Grayson Allen.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball