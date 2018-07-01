Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 7/1/2018 8:47 AM

Tollway launches 'Hot Weather Patrols' to assist motorists

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- The Illinois Tollway has launched around-the-clock "hot weather patrols" to locate and assist motorists during high temperatures and humidity throughout the weekend.

The 294-mile interstate road system in northeastern Illinois typically dispatches the patrols when temperatures or heat indices foretell dangerous conditions for stranded drivers.

The 24-hour patrols search for disabled vehicles and respond to calls that come into (asterisk)999 motorist assistance, the Tollway dispatch system or the Illinois State Police.

Tollway executive director Liz Gorman says the agency is putting additional patrols on the roads this weekend. By spotting stranded motorists, help can be more quickly on the way and drivers can get out of the heat and back on their way.

Officials say motorists should activate emergency lights and stay with a stranded vehicle until help arrives.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account