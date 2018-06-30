Illinois Democrats push back on Trump immigration hard line

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, Illinois Sen. Iris Martinez, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly offered pushed back last spring against Republican President Donald Trump's hardline stance on immigration, aiming to protect Illinois residents regardless of their residency status and, in some cases, firing off direct repudiation of the nation's top executive. Sen Martinez, the sponsor, said many immigrants are able to work here under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals law, which exempts those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, Illinois Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, speaks at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly offered pushed back last spring against Republican President Donald Trump's hardline stance on immigration, aiming to protect Illinois residents regardless of their residency status and, in some cases, firing off direct repudiation of the nation's top executive. The new plan by Sen. Don Harmon takes it one step further by encouraging state employees to limit their cooperation with immigration agents. Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers pushed back last spring against President Donald Trump and his often hardline stance on immigration policy.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature approved several pro-immigrant measures. They include allowing immigrants to apply for professional licenses or rent apartments without fear of eviction based on immigrant status.

Others are a direct response to the Trump administration. One encourages state-funded facilities including schools and hospitals not to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Another prohibits the state from participating in a Muslim registry. That was a Trump 2016 campaign suggestion that hasn't gone anywhere.

Immigration rights activist Fred Tsao (SAUH') says immigrants have "been living in fear and anxiety" because of the Republican president's stance.

Illinois has joined other states nationally in enacting immigration-related legislation since Trump took office.