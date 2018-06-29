Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Chicagoland

Drivers head past the start-finish line during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Friday, June. 29, 2018. Associated Press

Cody Coughlin, left, and Johnny Sauter drive during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. Associated Press

Todd Gilliland, left, drives next to Stewart Friesen during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. Associated Press

John Hunter Nemechek drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. Associated Press

Brett Moffitt crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. Associated Press

Brett Moffitt celebrates with his crew in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. Associated Press

Brett Moffitt celebrates with his crew as he holds up the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Friday, June 29, 2018. Associated Press

JOLIET, Ill. -- Brett Moffitt won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway on Friday night after leader John Hunter Nemechek ran out of gas on the final lap.

Moffitt won for the third time this season and fourth time overall. He also took Hattori Racing's No. 16 Toyota to victory lane in Atlanta in February and at his home track in Iowa two weeks ago.

Nemechek ended up seventh after leading 64 laps overall and for most of the final stage before his car slowed on the first turn on the last of the 150 laps on the 1.5-mile oval.

Ben Rhodes was second for his fourth top-five finish of the season, and points leader Johnny Sauter was third. A four-time winner this year, Sauter rallied after falling from third to ninth because of jack malfunction during the final round of pit stops.

Pole-sitter Noah Gragson was fourth, followed by Brandon Jones and Justin Haley, the winner last week at Gateway outside St. Louis.

Nemechek took the first stage, and Gragson won the second.

