Man seeks charge dismissal for selling historic bridge metal

Associated Press
HAMMOND, Ind. -- A northwestern Indiana scrap-metal dealer accused of demolishing a historic bridge and selling the metal for $18,000 wants a federal charge against him dismissed.

The Post-Tribune reports that Kenneth Morrison's attorney said Thursday he plans to ask a federal judge to toss out the interstate transportation of stolen property charge. Morrison was indicted last year on allegations he took the metal from a 1910 railroad drawbridge in Hammond and sold it to an Illinois scrap dealer. Morrison operates T&K Metals in Whiting.

Court documents show Morrison allegedly dismantled the bridge between December 2014 and January 2015 after two failed attempts to purchase the bridge from the city.

Morrison's attorney Sheldon Nagelberg says the city never offered proof it owned the bridge.

Presiding Judge Philip Simon calls it a weird and fascinating case.

___

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/

