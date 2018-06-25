Breaking News Bar
 
Chris Stapleton joins performers for 33rd annual Farm Aid

Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Chris Stapleton is joining performers for the 33rd annual Farm Aid in Connecticut.

Organizers announced Monday the benefit for farmers will take place Sept. 22 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Stapleton won a Grammy for best country album in February. He'll join Farm Aid regulars Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews.

Other performers include Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson and Margo Price.

Farm Aid has raised more than $53 million for grants to aid family farmers and to lobby on their behalf.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EDT through Live Nation and by phone at 800-745-3000. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be sold beginning at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday at farmaid.org/festival.

