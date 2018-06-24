Breaking News Bar
 
France, Belgium seek UNESCO recognition for WWI memorials

  • FILE - In this May 27, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major Darrell Carver, based in North Carolina, touches a headstone at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 17, 2014, file photo, World War I graves are illuminated by candles at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth cemetery in Zonnebeke, Belgium. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this July 22, 2010, file photo, members of the Australian Federation Guard carry the coffin of Australian World War I soldier, Private Alan James Mather during a re-burial ceremony at Prowse Point Cemetery in Ploegsteert, Belgium. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2004, file photo, Carl Denys, from Belgium, looks up at red poppies as they fall from the ceiling of the Menin Gate in Ieper, Belgium. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this April 3, 2017, file photo, the statue of a French Poilu in front of the Douaumont Ossuary in Verdun, France. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2014, file photo, EU Heads of State and other guests walk up to the top of a hill to lay flowers during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War I at the St. Symphorien Cemetery in St. Symphorien, Belgium.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2003, file photo, a sculpture entitled "Mourning Parents" by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz looks over a German World War I cemetery in Vladslo, Belgium. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2010, file photo, members of an Indian delegation carry flower wreaths during an Armistice Day ceremony under the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this April 8, 2017, file photo, soldiers march at a sunset ceremony and mounting of the vigil at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Givenchy-en-Gohelle, France. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - -In this March 13, 2014, file photo, mist gathers on the horizon at Dud's Corner World War One Cemetery in Loos-en-Gohelle, France. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2013, file photo, the Irish Peace Tower in the Island of Ireland Peace Park in Mesen, Belgium. France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

    Associated Press

 
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
 
 

BRUSSELS -- France and Belgium are urging UNESCO to designate scores of their World War I memorials and cemeteries as World Heritage sites as the centennial remembrance of the 1914-1918 war nears its end.

The Franco-Belgian border, where much of the fiercest fighting of World War I took place, is dotted with monuments to the dead who fought on battlefields ranging from Verdun in France to Passchendaele in Belgium.

The war between a group led by Germany against France, the British Commonwealth and the United States saw some 3 million people die around the front line, which stretched from the Belgian coast to the Swiss border. More than 2 million men are buried in the region.

A UNESCO panel will assess it and 29 other nominations at a meeting in Bahrain that starts Sunday.

