updated: 6/24/2018 9:04 AM

Duke donates $400K for Indiana youth reading programs

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- The Duke Energy Foundation is distributing about $400,000 in grants to Indiana school districts to pay for summer youth reading programs.

Eighteen districts in central and southern Indiana are receiving grants ranging from about $6,000 to more than $25,000 for wide-ranging summer reading initiatives that largely target students before third grade.

One district, the Monroe County Community Schools, is getting nearly $24,000 to fund an immersive summer remedial reading program for struggling readers completing first and second grades and a summer reading camp for at-risk children.

Another, the Kokomo School Corp., is getting nearly $25,000 toward a four-week literacy camp for first- and second-grade students who are reading below grade level. Students will receive a summer reading bag that includes 10 books and a work sheet for each book.

