updated: 6/24/2018 4:01 PM

Black Chicago firefighters open youth mentoring clubhouse

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- A group of black Chicago firefighters have opened a new clubhouse to mentor youth in the city.

The Black Fire Brigade is the city's first clubhouse for black firefighters. The Chicago Sun-Times reports former Chicago firefighters from around the country rallied behind the effort to buy and furnish the clubhouse. The building on the city's southwest side is meant to be a place for black firefighters within the department to find fellowship and support.

But it will also be used to mentor black youth in the city and prepare them to pass the firefighters exam.

The brigade's leader is an emergency medical technician who says the clubhouse will prevent violence on the streets and "expose as many young black men and women to the fire service as possible."

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

