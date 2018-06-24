Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/24/2018 10:17 PM

Australia and Vanuatu to negotiate security treaty

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia says it will negotiate a security treaty with Vanuatu, weeks after the Australian prime minister warned China against building a military base on the South Pacific island nation.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the negotiations during a visit to the Australian Parliament House on Monday by Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas.

A Vanuatu government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

China and Vanuatu denied media reports in May that the Chinese had approached the former joint British-French colony about building a permanent military presence in the South Pacific.

Turnbull said at the time Australia "would view with great concern the establishment of any foreign military bases in those Pacific island countries and neighbors of ours."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account