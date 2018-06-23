Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 6/23/2018 10:52 PM

Justin Haley races to first NASCAR Truck victory

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MADISON, Ill. -- Justin Haley won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park for his first career victory, pulling away on a wild last restart.

The 19-year-old Haley, from Winamac, Indiana, took the lead when Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland made contact racing for the lead on a restart with seven laps to go.

Haley then held off GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter, a four-time winner season, on the final restart with two laps left, with Brett Moffitt spinning near the front of the field.

Haley won in his 37th series start.

Gilliland was second, followed by Sauter, Myatt Snider, Zane Smith, Chad Finley, Jesse Little, Riley Herbst and Cody Coughlin. Gragson ended up 10th after cutting a tire. He led the first 63 laps of the final stage.

Sauter increased his series lead to 73 points over Gragson.

Pole-sitter Grant Enfinger won the first 35-lap stage, and 17-year-old Christian Eckes took the second in his second series start. They each led from start to finish.

Eckes' race ended soon after the stage victory when Stewart Friesen lost grip, slid up the track and hit Eckes' Toyota, sending it into the outside wall.

Friesen was on the receiving end about 20 laps later when Sauter drifted up and spun him.

"Didn't mean to do that. Got loose," Sauter said on the radio.

The cars were stopped on the track with 41 laps to go to clean up fluid from John Hunter Nemechek's Chevrolet. Debris cut an oil line, with Tate Fogleman and Justin Fontaine sliding through the mess and crashing. Nemechek, the Gateway winner last year, was running second.

___

More AP racing: https://www.racing.ap.org

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account