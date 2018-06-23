Breaking News Bar
 
DOJ gives Congress new classified documents on Russia probe

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department says it has given House Republicans new classified information related to the Russia investigation after GOP lawmakers had threatened to hold officials in contempt of Congress or even impeach them.

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan says DOJ has partially complied with multiple requests from the House intelligence and Judiciary committees. House Republicans gave the department a Friday deadline for all documents, but Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said the department asked for more time on some outstanding items and the request was "reasonable."

In a letter sent to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes late Friday, DOJ said it had that day provided a classified letter to Nunes regarding whether the FBI used "confidential human sources" before it officially began its Russia investigation in 2016.

