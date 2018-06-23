Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2018 2:11 PM

Mexican soccer fans and pride marchers mingle in celebration

  • Mexico fans watch a live telecast of the Mexico vs. Korea World Cup soccer match in Mexico City's Zocalo, Sunday, June 23, 2018.

MEXICO CITY -- Soccer fans have converged on Mexico's Angel of Independence to celebrate the national team's second win in the World Cup.

The revelers shared space Saturday with marchers from the annual gay pride parade who waved LGBT rainbow flags.

The Mexican team won its second game with a 2-1 victory against South Korea, but has been reprimanded for a homophobic slur chanted during soccer matches.

FIFA fined the Mexican Football Federation $10,000 for the offensive fan behavior in the country's opener against Germany.

The Mexican team thanked its fans in a tweet for not shouting the slur during the South Korea match, saying that Mexico had "won on and off the pitch."

