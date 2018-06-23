Breaking News Bar
 
LGBT-friendly affordable housing units to open in Chicago

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Chicago is set to open its largest LGBT-friendly affordable housing complex on the city's northwest side.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the John Pennycuff Memorial Apartments will provide low-cost housing for people "from all walks of life." The Logan Square building contains 88 units of affordable housing and is primarily targeted for LGBT tenants. It will also include a furnished lobby, a community room and an outdoor picnic area.

The apartment complex is named after John Pennycuff, an LGBT and human rights advocate from Chicago who died in 2012 at age 47.

The project is partly made possible by a $13 million loan from the Chicago Housing Authority.

