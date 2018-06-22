Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/22/2018 11:28 AM

Lawsuits challenge efforts to push abstinence-only on teens

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
Associated Press
 
 

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Several affiliates of Planned Parenthood are suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its efforts to impose an abstinence-only focus on its Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program that has served more than 1 million young people.

The lawsuits were filed Friday in federal courts in New York City and Spokane, Washington, by four different Planned Parenthood affiliates covering New York City and the states of Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.

Planned Parenthood says the lawsuits are intended to protect the future of the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program from what they termed ineffective abstinence-only curriculums.

The Trump administration has announced that it would end funding for what Planned Parenthood called science-based portions of the program.

The agency has said it has the right to change its funding priorities.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account