Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/21/2018 1:59 PM

2 people injured while trying to avoid hitting kangaroo

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DODSON, Mont. -- A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper says two people were injured after the driver swerved their vehicle to avoid hitting a kangaroo on the road.

Trooper Matt Finley tells KWYB-TV that he thought it was joke when he was responding to the call on Wednesday morning out on Highway 2 until he saw the kangaroo.

He says there is a kangaroo farm located west of Dodson.

He says the people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries after their vehicle rolled.

He says he did not attempt to capture the marsupial.

Dodson is located in Phillips County in northern Montana.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account