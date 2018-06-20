Denver Broncos' stadium gets a new, temporary name

DENVER -- The home of the Denver Broncos will be known as Broncos Stadium at Mile High while the team continues to look for a new naming-rights sponsor.

The team announced the temporary name change Wednesday following a vote by the district that oversees the taxpayer-built stadium.

The current stadium has had two naming-rights sponsors since it opened in 2001, most recently Sports Authority. Both names included a reference to the Broncos' legendary original stadium. The team took down large signs with Sports Authority's name earlier this year after the company declared bankruptcy and stopped making payments.

In a statement, Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said the team has had "many productive conversations" and is confident it will find the right partner.

A deal would help pay for stadium maintenance.