updated: 6/20/2018 8:55 PM

Longtime Tennessee broadcaster John Ward dies at 88

  • FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017 file photo former voice of the Tennessee Vols, John Ward, is recognized during a timeout in an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt in Knoxville, Tenn. Ward, who served as the radio voice of Tennessee football and menâs basketball for over three decades, has died. He was 88. Vol Network tweeted that Ward died Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Knoxville.

Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- John Ward, the radio voice of Tennessee football and men's basketball for over three decades, has died. He was 88.

Vol Network tweeted that Ward died Wednesday night in Knoxville. Tennessee athletics officials confirmed Ward's death.

Ward became Tennessee's radio play-by-play voice for men's basketball in 1965 and started filling the same role for football three years later. He retired after the 1998-99 school year.

He started every game by saying "It's Football Time In Tennessee" and would say "Give Him Six" after Tennessee touchdowns.

Ward was named Tennessee sportscaster of the year 28 times.

The fourth level of the Neyland Stadium press box was named the John Ward Broadcast Center in 1995. Ward was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1991.

