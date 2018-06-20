Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Protesters interrupt homeland secretary's dinner

  • Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, and White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, right, arrive for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, as Trump rallies Republicans around a GOP immigration bill.

    Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump, accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, to rally Republicans around a GOP immigration bill.

    Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump, accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, to rally Republicans around a GOP immigration bill.

    Associated Press

  • Lucy Martin and her daughter Branwen Espinal together with other mothers and their babies, attend a House Committee on the Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing, to express their support and sympathy to immigrants and their families and objection to the forced separation of migrant children from their parents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Hilla Holappa, 1, reaches up to her mother Erika Holappa, of Washington, during a protest of the separation of immigrant families, at the start of at joint House Committee on the Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing examining the Inspector Generals' report of the FBI's Clinton email probe, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Washington.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks to supporters as he campaigns for re-election at the National Border Patrol Council Local 3307 offices in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

    Associated Press

  • Amid the public outcry over the administration's "zero tolerance" approach to illegal border crossings and the separation of children from parents, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, left, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., holds out a pen telling President Donal Trump, "Mr. President you started it, you can stop it," during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, asks Republican colleagues to intervene in the separation of immigrant families at the border, during opening remarks at a joint House Committee on the Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, hearing examining the Inspector General's report of the FBI's Clinton email probe, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Washington.

    Associated Press

  • A round-the-clock vigil is underway ICE headquarters in Portland, Ore. About two dozen protesters gathered Tuesday, June 17, 2018, for a round-the-clock vigil and vowed not to leave until the policy was changed. (Beth Nakamura /The Oregonian via AP)

    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The Latest on immigration legislation (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

About a dozen protesters heckled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the Trump administration's immigration policy as she ate dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"

In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."

Nielsen paid her bill and left after about 10 or 15 minutes.

A department spokesman tweeted that during a work dinner, the secretary and her staff heard from a small group of protesters who "share her concern with our current immigration laws."

___

1:09 a.m.

House Republican leaders searching for a way to tamp down the controversy over family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border are getting little clear direction from President Donald Trump.

Trump visited the Capitol on Tuesday to discuss immigration, and told House Republicans he is behind their rival immigration bills "1,000 percent." Whether Trump's support can push any immigration measure through the divided GOP majority remains a question.

Republican lawmakers are increasingly fearful of a voter backlash in November. They met with Trump with hopes of finding a solution that holds to his hard-line immigration policy and ends the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.

As Trump left the session, a half-dozen House Democrats confronted him and yelled, "Stop separating our families!"

