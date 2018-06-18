Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/18/2018 6:38 PM

Cubs INF Baez out of starting lineup due to swollen elbow

  Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, front, doubles over as he is checked on by manager Joe Maddon after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 17, 2018, in St. Louis. Baez left the game.

    Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, front, doubles over as he is checked on by manager Joe Maddon after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 17, 2018, in St. Louis. Baez left the game.
  Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) is checked on by manager Joe Maddon after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 17, 2018, in St. Louis. Baez left the game.

CHICAGO -- Cubs infielder Javier Baez is feeling better a day after he was hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

Baez is out of the starting lineup for Chicago's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, but he could return as soon as Tuesday. He says it's still pretty swollen, but he feels good and no X-rays were needed.

Baez got hit by Jack Flaherty in the third inning of Sunday night's 5-0 loss at St. Louis. Baez, who leads the Cubs with 14 homers, says he knew he was going to be OK once the feeling returned to his arm.

Baez says Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina texted him Sunday night to see if he was all right.

Also Monday, the Cubs placed reliever Brian Duensing on the bereavement list and recalled left-hander Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. Duensing's grandfather died on Saturday.

