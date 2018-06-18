Breaking News Bar
 
6/18/2018

GOP, Dem governors back benefits for pre-existing conditions

Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of governors is speaking out against a Trump administration decision that could narrow access to health insurance benefits for those with pre-existing conditions.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and the governors of Alaska, Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Montana, Washington and Maryland issued a joint statement Monday.

They said the administration's move would hurt families in their states, add uncertainty to insurance markets and go against American values.

The administration revealed in a recent legal brief that the Justice Department no longer plans to defend the portion of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act related to pre-existing conditions.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told senators that Republican President Donald Trump supports accessible health insurance for those with pre-existing conditions.

