Illinois
updated: 6/18/2018 9:51 PM

U of I curator describes thefts of rare book

Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A curator of rare law books at the University of Illinois College of Law has described how a thief around 1980 pillaged book collections nationwide, often cutting out artwork and selling it.

The U. of I. News Bureau reports Monday on Travis McDade's new book, called, "Torn from Their Bindings: A Story of Art, Science, and the Pillaging of American University Libraries." He says Robert Kindred ran "the art world equivalent of a chop shop."

McDade adds that rare books in the '70s and '80s were uniquely vulnerable, with little spent on security. Kindred and an accomplice broke into the University Library and were spotted by a maintenance man. Kindred was later sentenced to five years in prison.

Kindred spoke to the author but wouldn't offer details about the thefts.

