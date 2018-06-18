Breaking News Bar
 
Business
6/18/2018

Grains mostly lower and livestock higher

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery lost 7.60 cents at $4.8940 a bushel; Jul corn was off 9.40 cents at $3.56 a bushel; July oats rose 2.60 cents at $2.33 a bushel while July soybeans fell 9.60 cents at $9.09 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle rose 1.73 cents at $1.0808 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 4.22 cents at $1.4822 a pound; July lean hogs was gained .72 cent at .8272 a pound.

