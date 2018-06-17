Federer beats Raonic for Stuttgart title, his 18th on grass

Milos Raonic returns the ball to Roger Federer during the final of the ATP Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Sunday June 17, 2018. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP) Associated Press

STUTTGART, Germany -- Roger Federer defeated Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3) to mark his return from three months off with the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday.

The Swiss great, who is assured of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal on Monday, broke at 1-1 in the opening set and held his nerve in the second, where Raonic double-faulted.

Federer skipped the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row, but he wrapped up his 18th grass-court title in 1 hour and 18 minutes - his 98th title overall and third of the season after victories at the Australian Open and World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

It extends his grass-court winning streak to 16 matches including his titles at Halle and Wimbledon last year.