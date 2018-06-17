Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 6/17/2018 6:35 PM

Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Iowa, leads 182 of 250 laps

  • Justin Allgaier competes during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

    Associated Press

  • Austin Cindric celebrates with a crew member after winning the pole position for a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

    Associated Press

  • Austin Cindric (22) leads during an early lap in a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

    Associated Press

  • Daniel Hemric races his car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

    Associated Press

 
By LUKE MEREDITH
Associated Press
 
 

NEWTON, Iowa -- Justin Allgaier won all three stages and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway for his second victory of the season.

Racing for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in JR Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro, Allgaier led 182 of 250 laps and survived an unlucky late caution by winning the restart.

Christopher Bell pushed Allgaier throughout the final stage - at times closing to within a tenth of a second of taking the lead - but finished second.

Allgaier also won last month at Dover. He has seven career victories.

Daniel Hemric was third, followed by Cole Custer and Brandon Jones. Riley Herbst was sixth in his series debut.

Points leader Elliott Sadler lost a tire at the end of stage one. He finished 28th and saw his lead dwindle to just four points.

