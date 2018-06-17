Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/17/2018 9:32 AM

Pope presses for talks on Yemen amid humanitarian crisis

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Pope Francis salutes faithful as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

    Pope Francis salutes faithful as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis blesses faithful as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

    Pope Francis blesses faithful as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 17, 2018.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis is pressing for negotiations involving the sides in the Yemen conflict so the humanitarian crisis doesn't worsen.

In public remarks Sunday, Francis said he was following "with worry the dramatic fate of the people of Yemen, already so exhausted from years of conflict."

He appealed to the international community so that "no effort be spared to urgently bring to the negotiating table the sides in conflict and to avoid a worsening of the already tragic humanitarian situation."

In Yemen, witnesses have reported that a Saudi-led coalition has carried out airstrikes on the airport in Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida.

The port is the main entry point for food and aid to the country, which is already on the brink of famine.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account