Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/17/2018 4:09 PM

Rauner names curator for newly remodeled governor's mansion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The superintendent of Illinois historic sites including the Old State Capitol and Lincoln Tomb has been tapped to serve as curator of the newly remodeled Illinois Governor's Mansion.

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Friday that Justin A. Blandford will start in the position Monday.

He'll be responsible for programs and events that will focus more on history and education, and for attracting visitors to the historic building.

Rauner says Blandford has been part of the $15 million renovation of the home, which is the third-oldest governor's mansion still in use today. He says Blandford's background "is a great fit for the reimagined mansion."

Blandford worked at the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency before joining the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, where he's been a historic site superintendent since 2004.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account