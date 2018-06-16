Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 6/16/2018 7:00 AM

Croatia fans cycle all the way to Russia for World Cup

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this June 15, 2018 photo Frane Ludovic poses for a photo in Kaliningrad after cycling from his hometown Zagreb in Croata to Kaliningrad to watch the soccer World Cup match between Croatia and Nigeria.

    In this June 15, 2018 photo Frane Ludovic poses for a photo in Kaliningrad after cycling from his hometown Zagreb in Croata to Kaliningrad to watch the soccer World Cup match between Croatia and Nigeria.
    Associated Press

 
By MARTIN BENEDYK
Associated Press
 
 

KALININGRAD, Russia -- Some soccer fans will follow their teams anywhere to see them play in the World Cup.

For five friends from Croatia that meant cycling 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) all the way from Zagreb to Kaliningrad in Russia.

The epic trek took them 15 days, cycling for 10 hours a day as they pedaled through Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland.

On the way they encountered a number of challenges including a broken bridge. As they reached their final destination, the group collapsed into a bar and celebrated with a well-earned drink.

They're now looking forward to Saturday's game between Croatia and Nigeria.

Frane Lukovic, a 46-year-old lawyer from Zagreb, insisted it was nothing out of the ordinary for long-distance cyclists such as himself.

"I'm planning my world tour, so this is just preparation for it," he said.

For Lukovic, the trip represented a personal comeback, having been diagnosed with skin cancer six years ago.

"A lot of people call us crazy, but we are just regular guys who choose cycling as our hobby, and we think about ourselves that it is possible to do this, and we did it," he said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account