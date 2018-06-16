Firefighters battling blaze at famed Glasgow art school

Flames rise from the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building in London, early Saturday, June 16, 2018. A large blaze ripped through the building at the Glasgow School of Art late Friday, the second time in four years that fire has damaged the famed Scottish school. (Douglas Barrie/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- A major fire that ravaged the historic Glasgow School of Art building has spread to neighboring properties and led to several evacuations.

Officials said Saturday morning that there was extensive damage to the renowned Mackintosh Building, which was undergoing an extensive restoration after it was badly damaged by another fire in 2014.

Flames and smoke slowed efforts by more than 120 firefighters to put out the blaze that started late Friday night. Extensive damage was reported at a nearby nightclub as well.

Firefighters remained on the scene Saturday to try and prevent further damage. The cause was not immediately clear.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said the government "stands ready to help" deal with the aftermath of the fire at the architecturally important building.